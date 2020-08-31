Klein ISD uses new cleaning technology for safe school year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are about nine million "cleanable" square feet inside the campuses of Klein Independent School District, but officials said they're prepared and ready to welcome students back this school year.The district is offering both in-person and virtual learning for students who will return on Sept. 8th."We've been working tirelessly around the clock to make sure our schools are safe, clean and sanitary for all students," said Curtis Parks, Assistant Director of Plant Operations.There are hand sanitizing stations, reminders to social distance and dividers between sinks in the bathroom.The district has also increased their cleaning staff to ensure campuses are thoroughly disinfected along with "high-touch" surfaces. The district is also utilizing the latest in cleaning technology."It's an electrostatic sprayer, which puts a charge onto the chemical, which is EPA approved and kills SARS and COVID-19," Parks said. "It covers all surface areas and has a 360-degree wrap around effect."Fox Elementary School Principal Lakita Combs says the school had about 670 students enroll, and half will do virtual learning from home. This is the first year the brand new school will welcome students to campus."What we really want parents to know is we have teachers who have been working around the clock to make sure we get off to an excellent start," Combs said. "We ask that we work together and give them grace as we troubleshoot kinks with the network or some of the online learning."All students attending classes on campus will be required to wear a mask.