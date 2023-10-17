A student has minor injuries after walking in front of a car and being hit while on the way to campus near Klein Forest High School, according to the district.

Student is OK after walking in front of car on way to school, Klein ISD says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A car crash behind Klein Forest High School sent one student to the hospital before class on Tuesday morning, according to the district.

Police with the Klein Independent School District told ABC13 that the student was heading to campus when he accidentally stepped in front of a car.

The car was driving slowly when the crash happened, and the driver stopped to help the boy, according to school police.

Klein ISD said the student was taken to the hospital as a precaution but had minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

The district didn't disclose the student's age or which school he attends, but police confirmed the crash happened behind Klein Forest High School.

SkyEye was above the campus on Misty Valley Drive, where police presence and a school bus could be seen.

Video shows first responders working to clear the scene.