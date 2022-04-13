klein isd

Klein ISD teacher accused of showing pornography during quiz in class, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Klein Collins High School social studies teacher Kevin Welchel is accused of showing pornography in class, police sources told ABC13.

According to Klein Independent School District, Welchel was immediately removed and is no longer employed by the district.

Klein ISD said law enforcement is now working with the district attorney's office to file charges, and all appropriate legal action will be taken to the fullest extent of the law. The district does not tolerate such completely unacceptable conduct, their statement read.

According to the allegations, during a quiz, pornography popped up on the smart board connected to the teacher's school-issued laptop. Some students reportedly saw it before he could close it out.

It's believed he was watching it while the students were taking the quiz, police say.

Welchel is expected to face charges stemming from the incident.
