Kitten trapped in storm drain rescued in Chick-fil-A drive-thru by Pearland officials

Pearland officials used a YouTube video of a mother cat calling her kittens to lure Piper into the cage. Piper immediately responded.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Animal services were called out when a Chick-fil-a employee in Pearland heard a kitten calling for help.

The Chick-fil-A employee from the 1512 Broadway location said they could see and hear the kitten, although the kitten was scared and beyond their reach.

The kitty was scared and trapped in a storm drain.

That's when the Pearland Animal Services and Pearland Fire Department set out a cage to enclose the kitten, so that it could be brought safely out of the storm drain.

Officers had the idea to pull up a YouTube video of a mother cat calling her kittens, and the kitten immediately responded to the sound of the mother cat.

Piper followed the sound and walked right into the cage set up to rescue her.

Piper was in healthy condition and is now at the Pearland Animal Shelter and will soon be available for adoption.

If you are interested in adopting a new furry friend, you can visit Piper and her friends at Pearland Animal Services, located at 2002 Old Alvin Road, or call (281) 652-1970 for more information.

