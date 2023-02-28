Humble ISD middle school student arrested after school dance prank causes panic

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A middle school student in Humble ISD was arrested on campus after setting firecrackers off during a school dance, which caused panic and chaos as students and staff ran out of the building.

The firecrackers were set off about 15 minutes before the dance was scheduled to end at Kingwood Middle School on Friday night, according to school officials. The loud noise in the dark gymnasium had students and staff fearing the worst. Video circulating online shows people running and screaming.

Ursula Elmore has a seventh-grade daughter at the school and was chaperoning the school dance.

"The kids were screaming. They were running, calling their parents, texting their parents that someone has a gun and they are shooting at the school dance," Elmore said. "So they were terrified. Terrified."

Elmore said there was already a line of cars outside since the dance was close to ending, but other parents rushed to the school after getting terrified messages from their children.

"There were some parents who got the texts from their children and drove in a panicked state while their children are running on the street," Elmore said. "So, it was really just a bad situation."

Humble ISD sent an email to parents that night after viewing surveillance footage, confirming it was firecrackers, and that Humble ISD police would be investigating.

