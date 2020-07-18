King's Biergarten & Restaurant rededicates itself during COVID-19 pandemic

PEARLAND, TX (KTRK) -- King's Biergarten & Restaurant, which is located in Pearland, had an unconventional start.It began as a car wash, where owner Hans Sitter would pass out bratwursts to customers waiting in line, and ultimately opened as a restaurant in 2011.It was named the best German restaurant in America by GermanDeli.com in 2012, but the COVID-19 pandemic found King's at a crossroads."I see our Biergarten and it looks like it has seen better days," said Sitter in a Facebook post from April 26. "I have decided to spend every penny I have to make the Biergarten beautiful again!"That started with renovations.The dining rooms, back patio, furniture, and more has been remodeled at King's Biergarten & Restaurant."We were really close to saying 'we quit,'" said Sitter. "But I'm not a quitter. We had to find a way to make it better."Sitter's desire to make the restaurant better also led to making sure his staff was taken care of."We've kept all of our team on, said Philipp Sitter, who started the restaurant with his father. "This is more of a family than a corporation."The menu has also been expanded at King's, and they have grown to having 36 beers on tap.Visit KingsBiergarten.com for more information on King's Biergarten & Restaurant.