School officials in Tennessee are saying things "could have been worse" after a sinkhole caused part of a school building's foundation to collapse.On Thursday, the foundation crashed down on the lower level classrooms where 84 kids were playing.Daycare staff managed rescue children between the ages of from 6-months to 5-years-old from cement and piping.It was a situation that left parents in shock and something the building owner calls a "Grace of God" to have protected the 84 children in the building.No children were hurt in the collapse and the daycare is now trying to find a temporary home until the building is safe.