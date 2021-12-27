children hit by car

Hit-and-run driver wanted after slamming into 6 young kids, killing 2

EMBED <>More Videos

Hit-and-run vehicle hits 6 children in Florida, killing 2

WILTON MANORS, Florida -- Two children have died and four other children were injured when a vehicle plowed into them Monday afternoon in south Florida, authorities confirmed.

According to Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, two of the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial information was that two children died and three others were hurt, but officials later provided updated numbers for the victims.

Officials said four other children were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, one of whom was listed in critical condition, ABC affiliate WPLG-TV reported.

The hospitalized victims were said to be ages 1, 2, 6 and 9.

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this hit-and-run crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridacar crashcar accidentchildren hit by carchild killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILDREN HIT BY CAR
12-year-old bicyclist hit by car at N. Harris Co. intersection
11-year-old hit by car while walking to bus fighting for her life
Boy hit by truck soared and fell in construction ditch, mom says
Witness says child was walking to bus stop when driver hit her
TOP STORIES
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
Pres. Biden signs NDAA, a historic change to military justice system
Boston terrier stolen from car returned to owner
AAC amends COVID policies, allowing UH to avoid forfeit loss
Multiple cruise ships report COVID outbreaks
Major cooldown coming this weekend
DA asking court to cut Houston trucker's 110-year sentence in crash
Show More
Everything is big in Texas, even population
Robin Roberts hosts 'The Year: 2021,' reflecting on tumultuous times
1,100 more US flights canceled Monday following holiday weekend
What to do if you were exposed to COVID at holiday gathering
New easy-to-use COVID pills come with a catch
More TOP STORIES News