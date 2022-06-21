viral video

8-year-old Houston boy stuns with 18.2 mph treadmill sprint

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The next fastest person in the world could be from right here in Houston.

Video on social media shows 8-year-old Junior Olympian Jayce Wilson running an incredible 18.2 mph on a treadmill at Armed Sports Performance gym.

Not only did he reach incredible speeds... but he did it with ease.

According to Jayce's dad, Randall Wilson, the 8-year-old competed in the 2021 AAU Junior Olympics and placed 6th in the under-8s 100-meter race.

His parents often share his sporting progress on Instagram.

"Jayce is very competitive, and if he has a goal, he will not stop until he meets it," Randall said. "He loves all things sports. He is also an amazing football player."
