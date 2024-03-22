Kensington Palace looking to hire royal communications assistant in wake of Princess Kate debacle

LONDON -- Kensington Palace is seeking a communications assistant amid media mayhem, from "Where's Kate" to Photoshop pixel problems.

It's never been more apparent just how bad the royal family is navigating a media maelstrom.

This week, on both LinkedIn and the Royal Household's official job site, the Palace posted that it's seeking a new communications assistant joining "the team at the heart of a world-famous institution."

The full-time gig appears to pay about $32,000 and says "It's developing your skills on a worldwide platform."

According to the listing, duties involve dealing with the press and creating social media posts to handling schedules and logistical support.

The listing goes on to say they do "high profile work" and that "reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all that you do."

They clearly need some help with "reputation" because "Kate-gate" has been a royal pain for the royal family. After she admitted to digitally doctoring her Mother's Day photo on social media, her whereabouts and health continue to be the subject of swirling conspiracy theories.

To qualify, you must have an interest in media relations or communication, an eye for detail, strong written communication skills, outstanding interpersonal skills ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment and be at your best while working with a team.

The employee benefits package comes with 25 days of annual leave, complimentary lunch, as well as exclusive employee discounts, including 20% off at the Royal Collection Trust Shops and complimentary admission tickets.

So, if you think you can shake up the comms department, run don't walk.

So far, LinkedIn says there have been over 200 applicants on its site.