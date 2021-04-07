Moms can win $100K paid time off from Kendra Scott

Some hardworking moms are going to hit the mother lode this Mother's Day, thanks to Austin jewelry empress Kendra Scott.
Scott's company has created a new initiative called the Kendra Scott Mother's Day Personal Time Off Fund, which aims to give moms some much-deserved time off and bring attention to mothers' many hours of unpaid labor. The initiative will gift 50 mothers from throughout the country with $2,000 each in honor of Mother's Day and all the hard work they do.
Scott, a working mother herself, knows all too well that both stay-at-home moms and work-from-home moms help hold American homes together - and contribute nearly $11 trillion in unpaid labor each year, according to parenting site Motherly and other news organizations. And during the coronavirus pandemic, moms have shouldered even more obligations, and all without the benefit of traditional PTO.
