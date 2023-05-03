Katy ISD to offer summer camps for rising music students in June

Katy ISD said there's still time to sign up your rising music student for its June summer camps, focused on band, choir, orchestra and even jazz.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- "It's more of like a family and more of like a home."

For sixth grader Lana Hunt, music isn't just a part of life. It's a ticket to new possibilities.

The WoodCreek Junior High student said she first pursued choir after discovering her passion for musical theater.

Down the hall in orchestra class, eighth grader Elijah Eskridge said playing violin has made him a more confident person.

"I've met so many new people," he said. "We have group chats where we talk with my friends."

But with just days left until summer, neither Lana, Elijah or peers like them will have to worry about the music coming to an end.

Beginning May 30, Katy ISD is set to host a series of summer camps for students interested in band, choir, orchestra and even jazz.

"We're super excited to offer five camps this summer," choir director Anne Guess said. "We want the kids to come in and enjoy singing and playing their instrument in a group, and building connection."

While rising seventh to eighth grade band and orchestra students must have prior experience before enrolling, choir camp is open to all sixth to eighth graders.

All Katy ISD middle and high school students are eligible to register for the district's first Jazz Workshop, beginning June 5.

"We want anybody to come who feels like music is fun," Guess said.

Earlier this spring, the district was named one of the "Best Communities for Music Education" from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation. This is the 21st year Katy ISD has earned the distinction.

Guess said it takes a village - and a commitment from students, parents and teachers - to keep the district's music programs as competitive as they are.

"My favorite thing is when they realize a goal they didn't know was a goal or they didn't know they could achieve, and that lightbulb goes on and they go, 'I didn't know I could do this,' but you see it in that kid from the time they walk in the door," Guess said.

For more information about Katy ISD's Fine Arts Summer Camps, families should reach out to their campus' music directors. Click here to find your school.

RELATED: Young girls in Katy ISD explore male-dominated construction careers