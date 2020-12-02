Man and woman found shot to death inside home, Harris Co. deputies say

Homicide investigators and PIO are en route to a home in the 19500 block of Little Pine Ln, where a man and woman have died from apparent gunshot wounds. Updates will be given from the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/wcwOK5Q4mV — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 2, 2020

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County sheriff's deputies are in the early stages of a homicide investigation Wednesday at a home where a man and a woman were found dead.The sheriff's office said detectives are in the 19500 block of Little Pine Lane, near Greenhouse and West Little York, in the Katy area.According to deputies, the man and woman died from apparent gunshot wounds.It's still too early to tell what led to the deaths or whether anyone has been suspected of the killings.