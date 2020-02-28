Katy homeowner shoots man who kicked in his door

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected intruder is recovering in the hospital after being shot by a homeowner Friday morning in Katy.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 18700 block of Sandelford and Newbury around 3:40 a.m.
The homeowner told deputies that a man kicked in his door, so he pulled out a gun and shot him in the arm.
The intruder was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
