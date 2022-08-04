Deadly crash involving motorcycle shuts down Katy Freeway inbound at Silber, authorities say

The deadly crash is causing a 2-mile backup, so if you're coming into downtown from the Katy area, we have a couple of alternate routes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck is causing backups for miles on the Katy Freeway Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 5:40 a.m. on the Katy Freeway inbound at Silber Road, according to the Houston Fire Department.

All mainlanes were shut down, causing a 3-mile backup as of 6:30 a.m., authorities said.

Authorities confirmed one person is dead, though officials were unclear about which driver it was.

If you're heading into downtown from the Katy area, your alternate is Memorial or the feeder road.