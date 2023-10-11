WATCH LIVE

Deputy among 3 hurt, 1 critically, in dog attack in Katy area, Harris County sheriff says

Courtney Carpenter Image
ByCourtney Carpenter KTRK logo
Wednesday, October 11, 2023 3:39PM
KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people, including a deputy, were hurt in a dog attack in the Katy area on Wednesday morning.

Harris County deputies responded to the 3500 block of Doherty Place, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies said two dogs attacked two adults. They were both taken to the hospital, and one of them is reportedly in critical condition.

A deputy who responded to the call shot both of the dogs, Gonzalez said. The deputy was also transported to the hospital for a dog bit injury.

It's unclear if the dogs are strays or if they are someone's pets.

ABC13 is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.

This is a breaking report, come back to this post for updates.

