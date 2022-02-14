stabbing

4 injured and 1 detained after stabbing at Beckendorff Park in Katy, authorities say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least four people were injured and one of the injured has been detained following a stabbing in the Katy area.

The stabbing happened Monday afternoon in the 1800 block of Katyland Drive. Authorities said this appeared to be a school fight, but it's unclear what school the students are from.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 that four people were injured.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by Life Flight. A third person, which is believed to be the suspect, was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fourth person was taken to the hospital by ambulance in unknown condition.



When ABC13 reached out to Katy ISD for more information, the district released the following statement:

Katy ISD police and local law enforcement are actively investigating an altercation that took place at a Harris County park following school dismissal today. At this time, multiple students are believed to have been involved in the altercation. Campus and District administration are working closely with law enforcement to complete a thorough investigation. Anyone determined to have been involved in the incident will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and Discipline Management Plan, as well as be subject to any potential criminal consequences. Out of an abundance of caution additional Katy ISD police will also be assigned to patrol the area until the investigation has been completed.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
