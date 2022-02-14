4 injured and 1 detained after stabbing at Beckendorff Park in Katy, authorities say

HAPPENING NOW: large police response to reported stabbing incident at a Katy park off Katyland Dr.



Waiting to hear from police about injuries, motive and arrests. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/RLigqbgdZj — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) February 14, 2022

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least four people were injured and one of the injured has been detained following a stabbing in the Katy area.The stabbing happened Monday afternoon in the 1800 block of Katyland Drive. Authorities said this appeared to be a school fight, but it's unclear what school the students are from.The Harris County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 that four people were injured.Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by Life Flight. A third person, which is believed to be the suspect, was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.The fourth person was taken to the hospital by ambulance in unknown condition.When ABC13 reached out to Katy ISD for more information, the district released the following statement: