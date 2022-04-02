Wife accused of shooting her husband to death in Austin Co., the county's first murder since 2020

BELLVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- About 65 miles west of Houston sits Bellville, Texas. Nestled deep in the agricultural fields of Austin County."It's more of a rural area I think everybody knows most people," said Sheriff Jack Brandes.But the small quiet community is now keeping him busy as his investigators work their first murder case since December 2020."It's very unusual, Austin County is a quiet neighborhood," said Brandes.Kathy Maresh shot her husband in the chest two times last Tuesday, investigators say.The 56-year-old was found wandering around a busy highway more than eight miles away from her home when a passerby called 911 to check on her, deputies said."Then, she made the statement that she shot her husband," said Brandes.Her husband, 62-year-old Jimmy Dale Maresh, was found shot to death inside their long-time home just outside Bellville."She supplied the information. Where it took place, and what happened. So, our deputies made location at the residence and noticed a body in the house," explained Brandes.Kathy Maresh was then arrested for murder and now sits behind bars on a $500,000 bond.Neighbors told ABC13 the couple kept to themselves and Brandes says there is known motive."I just regret that it happened, you know, sad thing," said Brandes.