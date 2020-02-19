abc13 plus northeast

Meet the historic Kashmere High School marching band

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 plus is celebrating Kashmere High School's legendary marching band.

"I really love Kashmere," said Milton Thomas, a drum major. "I came here from nothing."

The band has about 35 members, or 50 if you count the dancers and drill team members.

"We might not be major, but we help each other out," explained 16-year-old Nicholas McDermott. "One falls, we pick them back up. That's how I would describe Kashmere's band."

Members are known not only for their music talents, but also for their dance moves.

They practice every day after school.

"It's not about the school, it's about the people that you meet in the school," added McDermott.

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonhigh schoolbandmusicabc13 plusstudentsabc13 plus northeast
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS NORTHEAST
Get tasty burgers and po-boys from special Fifth Ward eatery
The best of ABC13+ Northeast
Burt's Meat Market offers tasty Cajun food at great prices
Meet the only HISD swimmer to make this year's UIL swim meet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News