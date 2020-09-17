Health & Fitness

Fan at Texans' season opener tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Ten fans who attended the Kansas City Chiefs game last week have been told to quarantine after one fan tested positive for COVID-19, Kansas City health officials announced Thursday.

A person who watched the game from the group's box in Arrowhead Stadium's lower level tested positive the day after the game, the health department said.

The health department and Chiefs organization worked together to track down those who had contact with the person.

The Chiefs said in a statement Thursday that contact tracing protocols it had in place showed the people involved were wearing masks when they entered the stadium, as required by the organization.

The contact tracing allowed the team to identify those sitting with the infected person, service staff who might have had contact with the person, and others near the person when he or she entered the stadium, the team said.

The Chiefs opened the NFL season last week against the Houston Texans with only 22% capacity - about 17,000 fans - at Arrowhead. Fans were required to wear masks and social distance and other safety precautions were in place.

Video in the post is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonmissourikansas city chiefsnflcoronavirusfootballhouston texanscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thought he hit an animal, but it was actually pedestrian, deputies say
Friend reveals Houston influencer's state of mind before death
Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
RodeoHouston will commit $14M for scholarships for 2021 event
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
Woman's body found near bayou in Galveston
Show More
Man brought back to life after taking a bullet to the groin
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
Man shot while driving on North Beltway crashes into pole
Giving Tuesday: How KCM Helps Families Survive Pandemic
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
More TOP STORIES News