2nd suspect found guilty after 11-year-old murdered in his sleep in 2019, DA's office says

Kamren Jones was 11 years old when shooters mistook him for a previous tenant and shot at his home, killing him.

The shooting of June 9 claimed the life of 11-year-old Kamren Cassius Jones, who was struck by a bullet while he was sleeping.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- The second suspect in the case of Kamren Jones, an 11-year-old boy who was murdered in his sleep, has been found guilty, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Cameron Moore is the second suspect to be convicted of murder after Kamren was shot and killed in what officials said was a case of mistaken identity.

The incident happened back in 2019 when Sonnie Reyes, the first suspect, opened fire on the Jones family home in Channelview, striking the boy in his bed.

Detectives said they believe the shooters' intended target was a previous tenant.

According to investigators, the family had moved into the home a few months ago, but they say it's the previous renters who showed suspicious behaviors.

Reyes was sentenced to 40 years back in April.

It is unclear what part Moore played in the murder, but he was charged back in April in the incident and was awaiting trial.

Kamren's family told ABC13 Moore was sentenced to life, which they say they are thankful for.