Authorities used 'old-fashioned police work' to find woman accused in pro cyclist's death

New details on the capture of woman accused of pro cyclist's death

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- On Thursday, authorities shared more insight into the 43-day search to find the woman accused of killing a professional cyclist at a home in Austin back in May.

During a news conference, the Lonestar Fugitive Taskforce said it took a lot of old-fashioned police work and knocked door-to-door at yoga studios to track down 34-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong, who's accused in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson.

SEE ALSO: Texas woman arrives at IAH after accused in cyclist's death and arrest in Costa Rica

Wilson, 25, was found dead May 11, and Austin police on May 19 issued a murder warrant for Armstrong.

Armstrong left Austin for New York shortly after Wilson was killed, then flew from Newark, New Jersey to Costa Rica using the passport of someone "closely associated with her," Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla said, without identifying that person.

Authorities said Armstrong had tried to change her appearance and used three different aliases: Beth Martin, Liz and Ari Martin, as she moved around in Costa Rica in an attempt to establish herself as a yoga instructor.

Filla said Armstrong dyed and cut her hair and had a bandage on her nose. Filla declined to say whether authorities believed Armstrong had some sort of surgery to change her facial features. Filla said Armstrong told investigators when she was arrested that the bandage was for an injury from a surfing accident.

SEE ALSO: Texas woman accused in death of professional cyclist in Travis County jail, records show

"When she was encountered by uniformed officers in Costa Rica, she didn't give her true identity at first," Filla said. "But when she was taken into custody and questioned, minutes later she confessed to her true identity."

Armstrong had moved around Costa Rica visiting yoga studios and hostels while investigators searched for her, Filla said.

Armstrong was taken back to Texas and is now in custody in Travis County, where she is being held on a $3.5 million bond on murder and other charges. Armstrong's attorney, Rick Cofer declined to comment Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
