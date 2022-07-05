u.s. & world

Texas woman accused in death of professional cyclist in Travis County jail, records show

Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of fatally shooting professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at a home in Austin.
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, the woman accused of the shooting death of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, is now in Travis County jail.

The video above is an exclusive video of Kaitlin Armstrong arriving at IAH.

On Tuesday, a search into the Travis County Sheriff's Office jail records showed Armstrong was booked at 2:32 p.m. on murder and theft of service charges. She is currently being held on a $3.5 million bond for murder and a $3,500 bond for theft of services.

After being on the run for a month, Armstrong was arrested on June 30 at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, the Marshals Service said in a statement.

Just days after the arrest, authorities escorted a handcuffed Armstrong through Bush Intercontinental Airport when she arrived in Houston on July 2.

Wilson, 25, was found dead on May 11, and Austin police issued a murder warrant for Armstrong on May 19.

Authorities said Armstrong sold her car on May 13, then flew from Austin to Houston shortly after being questioned that day by authorities about Wilson's death. She then flew to New York before using a fraudulent passport to fly from Newark, New Jersey, to San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 18, the service said.

Officials said she was hiding out in a remote beach town and trying to disguise her identity.
