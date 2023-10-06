"I often wonder what crooks be thinking about when they decide to shatter a business owner's dream," read an Instagram caption of a photo showing the front door shattered with glass everywhere.

Third Ward's Kaffeine Coffee targeted by burglars for 8th time in 10 years, owner says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A coffee shop owner in the Third Ward is picking up the pieces again after her shop suffered another break-in.

A social media post from Kaffeine Coffee at 5225 Almeda Rd. claims the business has been hit by burglars eight times in just 10 years.

ABC13 watched as customers arrived at the coffee shop on Friday morning only to find the doors locked and a note on the door.

The sign said, "Attention Kaffeine and Jevi customers, business hours will resume the week of October 10, 2023. Thank you for your support."

"It's shocking," said Chris Jackson, a customer who showed up to find the shop closed on Friday. "I wouldn't want that to happen to me."

The business posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday that shows the front door shattered with glass everywhere. In the comments, the owner said the kitchen was trashed.

"I often wonder what crooks be thinking about when they decide to shatter a business owner's dream. I'm so irritated right now. I can spit," the photo's caption read.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows there have been 77 burglaries in the area over the last 12 months.

READ MORE: Neighbors want more patrols after Third Ward spot Kaffeine Coffee gets burglarized for 7th time

Back in 2020, ABC13 caught up with Kaffeine Coffee after their seventh break-in happened.

The owner pleaded for help from police.

"If someone sees a police officer at Kaffeine Coffee all the time or somewhere near or across the street or whatever, they might have second thoughts," owner Orgena Keener said.

ABC13 is working to gather more information about the latest break-in, including whether or not anything was stolen.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.