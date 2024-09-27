Despite stats showing property crimes are down, business owners warn customers about car break-ins

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly released data from the FBI shows that property crimes are down in the Houston Police Department's jurisdiction, but some argue they are merely being underreported.

Property crimes include theft, motor vehicle burglary, vandalism, shoplifting, auto theft, and arson.

Statistics compiled by the FBI show that 97,005 property crimes were reported to HPD in 2021. The reports increased to 105,432 in 2022 and fell slightly in 2023 to 104,246.

"I think if they're showing they're going down, it's probably because people are less likely to report it," Ray Hunt, executive director for the Houston Police Officers' Union, said.

Business owners in the U.S. 59 corridors of the Upper Kirby area said they deal with multiple car break-ins weekly. They spoke off-camera to ABC13 so as not to harm their business.

Several of the business parking lots have posted signs reminding customers not to leave anything valuable in their vehicles.

One restaurant resorted to giving customers a card with the menus to give them an extra reminder to secure their cars and to let customers know that the calls are not a high priority for police.

"We take every single call that comes in so they may stack up, and once they stack up, someone's waiting for 12 hours for a burglary of a motor vehicle, they're going to leave," Hunt explained.

He explained that burglary of motor vehicle calls are a lower priority and will not take precedence.

Hunt cited a myriad of issues, including the staffing shortage at HPD, a high call volume, and offenders receiving low bonds and getting right back to the crimes.

He said that HPD is more reactive, where they respond if something happens and take a report rather than proactive.

"As far as people sitting up on businesses trying to make sure that cars aren't getting broken into, it's just not going to happen," Hunt said.

Hunt said he understands business owners' frustrations and that officers are just as frustrated.

"We do our job," Hunt said. "We put the people in jail. People get right back out."

Those who are victimized can file a report online with HPD.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.


