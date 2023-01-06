16-year-old turns himself in after man fatally shot during alleged NE Houston drug deal, police say

Investigators said the victim tried to flee the scene and made it a short ways before he succumbed to his injuries in the car. Now, police are searching for the gunman.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old is accused of killing a man during what police believe was a drug deal in northeast Houston last month.

On Dec. 11, 2022, Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a strip center parking lot on Mesa Drive at about 9 p.m.

When they arrived, officers said they found a man unresponsive in the driver's seat of his car who had been shot several times.

The victim, later identified by police as 19-year-old Ivan Martinez, was pronounced dead by paramedics. Martinez allegedly tried to drive a short distance after but did not make it.

A witness reportedly told police that the robbery occurred during a narcotics transaction, leading to the fatal shooting.

The suspect was then seen by witnesses driving off in a cream-white colored sedan, according to police.

HPD said the 16-year-old suspect was identified as the shooter, who turned himself into authorities on Thursday.

Police said he was referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department on a murder charge.

