16-year-old turns himself in after man fatally shot during alleged NE Houston drug deal, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old is accused of killing a man during what police believe was a drug deal in northeast Houston last month.
The video above is from the original report: Man shot and killed during suspected drug deal in northeast Houston, police say
On Dec. 11, 2022, Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a strip center parking lot on Mesa Drive at about 9 p.m.
When they arrived, officers said they found a man unresponsive in the driver's seat of his car who had been shot several times.
The victim, later identified by police as 19-year-old Ivan Martinez, was pronounced dead by paramedics. Martinez allegedly tried to drive a short distance after but did not make it.
A witness reportedly told police that the robbery occurred during a narcotics transaction, leading to the fatal shooting.
The suspect was then seen by witnesses driving off in a cream-white colored sedan, according to police.
HPD said the 16-year-old suspect was identified as the shooter, who turned himself into authorities on Thursday.
Police said he was referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department on a murder charge.
SEE ALSO: 1 man dead, 1 hurt after shooting stemmed from argument at SE Houston apartment complex, HPD says