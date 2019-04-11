'Just don't steal:' 9-year-old Rosenberg boy still hopeful after thief steals bike

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in Rosenberg are asking for the community's help to find a burglar who stole a bicycle out of the front yard of a home near Travis Park.On Tuesday afternoon, police posted a video on Facebook captured by a doorbell video camera.The video shows 9-year-old Jonathan Delacerda begging the thief not to take his bike after confronting the man in the front yard."I was just like, 'Is he going to steal it or not?'" Jonathan said. "So then like after a few seconds, I'm like, 'He's not going to come back, I'm going to run after him.'"Jonathan said he and his friends tried looking for the suspected thief, but never found him."That was like that whole day that I couldn't ride anything so, I couldn't go see my friends," he said. "I had to call on my phone to tell them so I couldn't do anything."His dad, Anthony, is using this as a life lesson."He's 9 years old," he said. "He was out riding with his friends just having a good time. Your first thought as a parent is that he's ok."Jonathan has a new bike, but he's hopeful to get his old bike back."Just don't steal or you're soon going to pay the price," he said. "Like, you could go to jail or juvenile, doesn't matter what age you are, you're just going to face the consequence."Anyone with information should contact the Rosenberg Police Department or the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).You may be able to receive a cash reward up to $5,000.