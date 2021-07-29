Arts & Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt think new 'Jungle Cruise' movie offers the kind of 'scare' kids find fun

By George Pennacchio
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- One of Disneyland's original attractions is the subject of a new movie. "Jungle Cruise" got docked due to the pandemic...but after a long wait, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are finally taking us on an adventure in the Amazon.

Johnson is the skipper of a trusty old boat. Blunt is a researcher on a quest to discover something in the name of science. They just have to find it before the bad guys do! The movie is full of action and adventure--and comedy!

"I think that as much as people might look at DJ and me and think that we come from polarized worlds, we have the exact sense of humor, which is usually in the toilet. But I knew when I met him, it was like ping pong. It was just easy," said Blunt.

The film's co-stars told me they loved being a part of this experience...citing the two leads as the reason why.

"I think going into this one, you felt that 'Jungle Cruise' was special," said Johnson. "Emily and I wanted to create a fun set and create a fun environment and a fun culture. The script commanded that. I think our director commanded that. Disney commanded that. So it all kind of came together in a very special way."

And that includes danger and some frightening moments. So...what about kids who want to take this ride?

"I know my daughters are going to love this movie. Like, this is the first one. And my kids are five and seven and there might be some bits that are a little spooky," said Blunt.

"A movie like 'Jungle Cruise,' almost like 'Pirates,' you know, when you have curses and legends in it and it's so cool and, yes, it can be a little scary but that's the fun, tantalizing part as kids, that they love this kind of scare. So we're excited," said Johnson.

"Jungle Cruise" rides into the theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 30th.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
