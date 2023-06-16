Judge KP George is hosting the annual Fort Bend County Juneteenth Celebration at the Landmark Community Center in Missouri City.

ABC13 anchor Briana Conner's mother among honorees at Juneteenth celebration in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- All this weekend, there are festivities across the area to celebrate Juneteenth.

The holiday commemorates the day in 1865 when Union troops arrived in Galveston to announce the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed two years earlier. Monday will be 151 years since enslaved people in Texas learned they were free.

Judge KP George is hosting the annual Fort Bend County Juneteenth Celebration at the Landmark Community Center in Missouri City on Friday to honor the historic day.

There are vendors, representatives from the Houston Dynamo, and various entertainment at the event, held from 2-5 p.m.

The celebration also honors people in Fort Bend who have significantly contributed to the community.

This year's event recognizes community advocate Felicia Moon Thomas, Fort Bend Heritage Unlimited Museum's Mable Huff York, St. Paul Lutheran Church Pastor Stephan Kalonji, and Vineyard Church Pastor Rachel Conner, mother of ABC13's very own Briana Conner!

Congratulations to all of the honorees!

