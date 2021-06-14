Celebrate Juneteenth with these events in Galveston and Houston area

The city will play a huge role in celebrations this Saturday, especially after a unanimous vote to establish Juneteenth as a city holiday.
But Galveston isn't the only place to find free festivities, whether you're looking for family-friendly events or plan to hang out with friends.
Before you head out, check this list to see where you can learn about the history of Juneteenth and ensure that it's never forgotten.
Galveston
156th Galveston Juneteenth Celebration
42nd Annual Al Edwards' Celebration
10 a.m.
Ashton Villa, 2310 Broadway
Event is free and open to the public.
Galveston Island
Juneteenth Festival
Kermit Courville Field
1429 27th Street
2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This is a family-friendly celebration of freedom.
Emancipation Processional Re-enactment
Old Galveston Courthouse
19th and Winnie to Reedy Chapel AME Church, 21st and Broadway
6 p.m.
Marchers may gather at Reedy at 5:45 to walk over to the courthouse together, or they may choose to meet at the courthouse at 6 p.m. The march route is about 3 1/2 blocks.
Juneteenth Legacy Project events
"Absolute Equality" public art installation dedication with artist Reginald C. Adams and commissioned by the Juneteenth Legacy Project
22nd Street and Strand
History fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Drum-call by Curt Gillins: 10:30 a.m.
Violinist Bruce Kirkwood, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Public art installation: 11:30 a.m.
B. Cole & The Zydeco Bulls: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Juneteenth parade
Begins at 26th and Ball and ends at 41st and Ball
1 p.m.
History, Slavery and Emancipation: A Conversation on Juneteenth
The Grand 1894 Opera House located at 2020 Postoffice
Limited seating. Tickets are available on the opera house website.
4 p.m.
Juneteenth fireworks
29th and Seawall
8:30 p.m.
Missouri City
18th annual "One Mile of Smiles" parade
2440 Texas Parkway
7 p.m.
Free
17th annual concert in the park
Hunters Glen Park
1340 Independence Blvd.
7 p.m.
Free
Miller Outdoor Theater
A Gulf Coast Juneteenth featuring Bobby Rush
8:30 p.m.
Tickets are available now.
Capacity will be limited due to social distancing.
Fort Bend Black Heritage Society
BBQ Cook-off on Friday, June 18
Kendleton Park-N-Ride at corner of 2919 and Willie Melton Boulevard
Entry fee: $25
Saturday, June 19
Parade line-up at 9 a.m.
Bring your own lawn chairs - 541 & 2919 to the park
Festival at Bates Allen Park
630 Charlie Roberts Rd.
Kendleton, Texas 77451
Live entertainment featuring the Endurance Gospel Quartet and DJ 45 South
BLCK Market and Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
This second annual celebration will take place at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum at 3816 Caroline St.
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Kids 12 and under are free.
Emancipation Park Conservancy
Emancipation Park's 149th annual Juneteenth celebration
Events are planned throughout the week leading up to Saturday. Head to the Emancipation Park website for the full calendar.
Children's Museum of Houston Juneteenth Celebration
The Children's Museum of Houston will celebrate and honor the historic day with a series of events starting at 10 a.m.
- DJ Ryan Line Dancing: Feel the beat and move your feet during our interactive dance sessions.
- Vascola Stoney Spoken Word Poetry Workshop and Performance: Tap into the heart of yourself and others as you partake in a thought-provoking workshop while learning about Juneteenth.
- Joy of Djembe African Drumming: Immerse yourself in rhythm and passion with the heart pounding beats of this interactive musical performance.
- African Story Time: Learn about the history of Juneteenth and African legends and mythology.
- Noisemakers with Juneteenth Colors: Make your voice heard while designing your very own noisemaker.
- Chalk Art: Create inspiring and memorable artwork.
Virtual
Reedy Chapel Virtual Program
Online
Featuring interviews with: Sam Collins, initiator of the Juneteenth Legacy Project, Reginald Adams, principle artist of the mural "Absolute Equality," Opal Lee - tireless champion for a Juneteenth national holiday, and musical performance by contemporary violinist Dominique Hammons.
