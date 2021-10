Celebrate Juneteenth with these events in Galveston and Houston area

Galveston

Emancipation Park Conservancy

Children's Museum of Houston Juneteenth Celebration

DJ Ryan Line Dancing: Feel the beat and move your feet during our interactive dance sessions.

Vascola Stoney Spoken Word Poetry Workshop and Performance: Tap into the heart of yourself and others as you partake in a thought-provoking workshop while learning about Juneteenth.

Joy of Djembe African Drumming: Immerse yourself in rhythm and passion with the heart pounding beats of this interactive musical performance.

African Story Time: Learn about the history of Juneteenth and African legends and mythology.

Noisemakers with Juneteenth Colors: Make your voice heard while designing your very own noisemaker.

Chalk Art: Create inspiring and memorable artwork.

Virtual

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston is known as the birth place of Juneteenth, when federal troops arrived on the island in 1865 to announce and enforce the emancipation of slaves.The city will play a huge role in celebrations this Saturday, especially after a unanimous vote to establish Juneteenth as a city holiday But Galveston isn't the only place to find free festivities, whether you're looking for family-friendly events or plan to hang out with friends.Before you head out, check this list to see where you can learn about the history of Juneteenth and ensure that it's never forgotten.156th Galveston Juneteenth Celebration42nd Annual Al Edwards' Celebration10 a.m.Ashton Villa, 2310 BroadwayEvent is free and open to the public.Galveston IslandJuneteenth FestivalKermit Courville Field1429 27th Street2 p.m. to 7 p.m.This is a family-friendly celebration of freedom.Emancipation Processional Re-enactmentOld Galveston Courthouse19th and Winnie to Reedy Chapel AME Church, 21st and Broadway6 p.m.Marchers may gather at Reedy at 5:45 to walk over to the courthouse together, or they may choose to meet at the courthouse at 6 p.m. The march route is about 3 1/2 blocks."Absolute Equality" public art installation dedication with artist Reginald C. Adams and commissioned by the Juneteenth Legacy Project22nd Street and StrandHistory fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Drum-call by Curt Gillins: 10:30 a.m.Violinist Bruce Kirkwood, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.Public art installation: 11:30 a.m.B. Cole & The Zydeco Bulls: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.Juneteenth paradeBegins at 26th and Ball and ends at 41st and Ball1 p.m.History, Slavery and Emancipation: A Conversation on JuneteenthThe Grand 1894 Opera House located at 2020 PostofficeLimited seating. Tickets are available on the opera house website 4 p.m.Juneteenth fireworks29th and Seawall8:30 p.m.18th annual "One Mile of Smiles" parade2440 Texas Parkway7 p.m.Free17th annual concert in the parkHunters Glen Park1340 Independence Blvd.7 p.m.FreeA Gulf Coast Juneteenth featuring Bobby Rush8:30 p.m.Capacity will be limited due to social distancing.BBQ Cook-off on Friday, June 18Kendleton Park-N-Ride at corner of 2919 and Willie Melton BoulevardEntry fee: $25Saturday, June 19Parade line-up at 9 a.m.Bring your own lawn chairs - 541 & 2919 to the parkFestival at Bates Allen Park630 Charlie Roberts Rd.Kendleton, Texas 77451Live entertainment featuring the Endurance Gospel Quartet and DJ 45 SouthThis second annual celebration will take place at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum at 3816 Caroline St.1 p.m. to 5 p.m.Kids 12 and under are free.Emancipation Park's 149th annual Juneteenth celebrationEvents are planned throughout the week leading up to Saturday. Head to the Emancipation Park website for the full calendar The Children's Museum of Houston will celebrate and honor the historic day with a series of events starting at 10 a.m.Reedy Chapel Virtual ProgramOnlineFeaturing interviews with: Sam Collins, initiator of the Juneteenth Legacy Project , Reginald Adams, principle artist of the mural "Absolute Equality," Opal Lee - tireless champion for a Juneteenth national holiday, and musical performance by contemporary violinist Dominique Hammons.