Politics

Harris County civil judge accused of shooting at husband's girlfriend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County civil judge, who is currently suspended, is accused of shooting at her husband's girlfriend during an argument.

Judge Alexandra Smoots-Thomas, who served on the bench of the 164th Civil District Court for 10 years before her suspension last year, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Houston police said the incident happened at the victim's home in the 14000 block of Jewel Meadow Drive on Monday. Investigators said Smoots-Thomas was in the woman's driveway honking and causing a disturbance.

When the woman came out of the home, she and Smoots-Thomas got into an argument, according to police. That's when Smoots-Thomas allegedly fired a gun at the woman.

Her attorney, Kent Schaffer, told ABC13 the woman involved in the incident is the girlfriend of Smoot-Thomas' husband.

Schaffer said Smoots-Thomas was arrested Wednesday morning. She's being held on a $10,000 bond.

RELATED: District judge under indictment plans campaign

Smoots-Thomas is currently suspended after being charged last year with using campaign funds on jewelry, luxury items, her mortgage and more. She even announced she was still running for re-election in 2020.

She was charged with 10 counts of wire fraud, with prosecutors alleging she diverted campaign funds for non-campaign expenses. She pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors claim she used $25,000 in campaign funds to pay for items like a luxury handbag, a $700 ring, her children's school tuition, and her mortgage.

Smoots-Thomas was indicted last year by a grand jury. At the time, Schaffer said the investigation began when FBI agents informed her that an anonymous complaint of bribery had been brought to their attention.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonprimary electionindictmentcourtjudgefbielectioncampaign
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. Judge announces plan to reopen schools
Biden, Harris lash Trump in introduction of historic VP pick
SPONSORED: Why young families in Houston will love this new 2020 car
Trae Tha Truth gives Vanessa Guillen's family touching gift
South Asian Texans see Kamala Harris as chance for inspiration
Bill Yeoman, known as winningest coach in UH history, dies
Big 12 reveals football schedule slated for September start
Show More
Houston mayor presents voting initiative honoring congressman
Nurses step up to help hospitals with COVID-19 patients
Need help? Submit your questions about COVID-19 relief
Tips to get kids comfortable wearing masks
Horses found killed and butchered for meat near S. Beltway
More TOP STORIES News