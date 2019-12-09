Judge denies bond for Arturo Solis, man accused of shooting Sgt. Brewster

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County judge has ordered Arturo Solis to be held without bond.

A probable cause hearing was held Monday in Judge Danilo Lacayo's court.

Solis' sister left the courthouse crying after the hearing.

Arturo Solis has been charged with shooting Sgt. Christopher Brewster Saturday night in Houston's East End. Brewster later died at the hospital.

Solis, 25, was charged with capital murder of a police officer early Sunday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Solis appeared in court today where he was denied bond. His sister left the courtroom in tears.



RELATED: HPD officer dead after East End shooting

Brewster was responding to a domestic disturbance call on Avenue I just after 5:45 p.m. Authorities say Brewster exited his vehicle without his gun drawn and was trying to get Solis' attention by waving both hands.

According to court documents, Solis confessed to shooting Brewster. Documents say Solis told authorities he was aware Brewster was a police officer and shot him in order to avoid arrest.

Solis waived his right to appear in probable cause court, his next appearance is scheduled for December 9. He is being held with no bond.

Solis has a lengthy criminal history including a charge of assault causing bodily injury.

Below are his previous charges:
  • 1/8/17- Burglary of vehicle- plead guilty- sentenced to 150 days in Harris County Jail
  • 03/01/16- Evading arrest/detention- plead guilty- sentenced to 30 days in Harris County Jail
  • 9/14/16- Harassment- guilty- sentenced 60 days in Brazoria Co Jail
  • 8/11/15- Assault family member- plead guilty- sentenced to 70 days in Harris County Jail
  • 11/10/14- Criminal mischief- guilty- sentenced to 20 Days Brazoria Co Jail
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice officer killedofficer killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD escorts body of fallen Sgt. to funeral home
Acevedo begs lawmakers to reconsider gun laws after officer shooting
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe 2019 winner
Huge temp drop coming after near-record Monday heat
LISTEN: Police scanner notes shooting death of Sgt. Brewster
5-year-old child killed when car flips upside down during crash
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
Boy Scout honored for work at historic cemetery
Victim in road rage shooting possibly kidnapped after crash: Police
Attorney for A.J. Armstrong wants murder charges dismissed
Houston ESPORTS company taps nearby universities for partnerships
More TOP STORIES News