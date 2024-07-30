Hobby Airport ground stop lifted after 2.5 hours due to emergency runway repair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hobby Airport's temporary ground stop, which at one point was estimated to last two to four hours, was actually lifted earlier than first thought.

The aviation hub on the city's southeast side reported on social media about the Runway 13R/31L closure at about 4 p.m.

The airport halted all flights from arriving or departing and urged passengers to check with their airline for the status of their flights.

Tammy Rose in SkyEye flew above one runway, noticing an airport officer next to a "breakage" in the pavement of the only operating runway.

Rose later reported that Hobby's tower crew informed her that the closure could take at least two to four hours, with an estimated reopening between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Flights were being diverted to other airports like Corpus Christi, Austin, and Bush Intercontinental.

In a follow-up report during Eyewitness News at 6:30 p.m., Rose reported that the closure could be lifted earlier. ABC13's Lileana Pearson also noted from inside the terminal that boarding announcements were being made, indicating an imminent return to normal operations.

By 6:40 p.m., the airport tower informed SkyEye that the stop was lifted. Officials elaborated that no flights were canceled due to the fix.

