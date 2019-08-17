Journalist identified as one of the victims killed in plane crash in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- A longtime reporter is one of the victims identified in a fatal plane crash in New Orleans East.

According to WVUE, Nancy Parker was shooting a story in a stunt plane Friday when the plane went down about half a mile south of New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

The pilot was also killed in the crash.

Authorities say that at around 3 p.m. the 1983 Pitts S-2B aircraft was preparing to land when it crashed in an open field.

"Orleans Parish 911 received a call of a potential airplane crash, off the south end of Lakefront Airport," said Collin Arnold, director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Parker, 53, was a journalist for WVUE FOX 8 for 23 years. She is survived by her husband and three children.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianafatal crashplane crashcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad of 12-year-old driver who mowed down man charged
Racially-charged flyers posted on Rice University campus
Child found dead inside hot car parked at train station
Man with gun scares off would-be kidnapper: Witness
$400 bill for half a month: Customers upset with energy company
TSA agent fired after passing note to traveler that said 'You ugly!!!'
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
Show More
Water park's inspection not updated when teen sucked in drain
Couple accused of faking birth, death of baby
No criminal investigation in Galveston horseback arrest
Conroe food stand cooks Texas-sized cuisine
Walmart groping suspect tied to at least 4 other incidents
More TOP STORIES News