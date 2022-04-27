Defense attorneys focus murder trial on investigation into 11-year-old Josue Flores' 2016 stabbing

The defendant, Andre Jackson, appeared engaged wearing a gray jacket and slacks.
Jackson is charged with murdering Josue, who was stabbed more than 20 times while walking home from school in May 2016.
Court ended Tuesday afternoon shortly after the defense's request for a mistrial was denied by Judge Denise Collins. The defense claimed they were not given a memo that an investigator brought to the stand which prevented them from properly investigating. The document dealt with how Jackson was found by police. During the police investigation, a Salvation Army employee did a sweep of the building, according to the investigator, and located Jackson in his room.
Wednesday morning, the judge continued discussion about the issue. The investigator who brought the memo to the stand the previous day was dismissed without entering the courtroom.
The defense asked for more time to be able to locate the employees who did the sweep on June 3, 2016 because he said they were "key witnesses." The judge denied his motion.
Jurors were brought in to the courtroom at about 10 a.m. and a lieutenant with HPD who was involved in Jackson's arrest took the stand first.
He described room 211 at the Salvation Army on North Main where Jackson was found. The lieutenant said when they arrived, Jackson was sitting on the bed and his door was open. He recalled seeing a green jacket on a chair near the bunk where the suspect was. The lieutenant said Jackson identified himself and he recognized him from photos. While he was taken to the homicide division for questioning, the witness worked with the district attorney's office to get a search warrant for the room he was found in.
Defense attorneys attempted to impeach the witness over his description of the green jacket. Monday during a pre-trial motion hearing, the same witness took the stand concerning the search warrant. Then, he said you could see the distinct lettering on the green jacket if you leaned over it. Today, he said it was not visible. The witness said he "misspoke" on Monday. Ultimately, the lieutenant was not impeached.
The lead defense attorney on the case called it a "poor investigation" to the judge during one of the two times the jury was dismissed while the lieutenant was on the stand.
The defense once again called for a mistrial during questioning of the 19th witness. Judge Collins denied it.
Jurors were shown the green jacket in person when the 20th witness, the crime scene investigator who photographed Jackson's room at the Salvation Army, took the stand. The lettering on the back of the jacket said "JBLYMEN."
Defense objected to the jacket being allowed into evidence, citing an improper chain of custody. Judge Collins overruled the motion and allowed it.
