A 2017 Texas law offers money to help kids get to and from school safely. No districts have applied.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If your children walk home from school, you might be able to get them a free ride.In 2017, Texas legislators passed the Josué Flores Act to give school districts extra money to create transportation options for students who are at a high risk of violence while walking to and from school.After a Houston Chronicle report, congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, who introduced the bill in 2016, confirmed not a single district in the state has applied for the money. The Josué Flores Act was designed to provide transportation options for children in need in honor of 11-year-old Josué Flores, who was stabbed to death while walking home from Marshall Middle School in 2016."Kids are still in danger when they walk to and from school," Garcia said last week.Community groups, like Safe Walk Home, say that funding would allow them to purchase shuttles or buses."It's frustrating to know that it's there. The bill is there. We just need the support," said Stella Walters from Safe Walk Home. "We went through a lot in order to support, to make calls, write letters, and involve the schools, involve the community, and why isn't it working? Why has it been left alone? Where's the push?"Houston Independent School District officials say they are currently working with law enforcement and transportation experts to make a proposal.Years after the act went into place, the question is - when will these kids actually see help?Walters says, "We're not giving up. It has to work for this community. It has to."