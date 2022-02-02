keep kids safe

A 2017 Texas law offers money to help kids get to and from school safely. No districts have applied.

EMBED <>More Videos

Josué Flores Act: Texas fund designed to provide transportation for children from school has not been used since 2017

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If your children walk home from school, you might be able to get them a free ride.

In 2017, Texas legislators passed the Josué Flores Act to give school districts extra money to create transportation options for students who are at a high risk of violence while walking to and from school.

After a Houston Chronicle report, congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, who introduced the bill in 2016, confirmed not a single district in the state has applied for the money. The Josué Flores Act was designed to provide transportation options for children in need in honor of 11-year-old Josué Flores, who was stabbed to death while walking home from Marshall Middle School in 2016.

"Kids are still in danger when they walk to and from school," Garcia said last week.

RELATED: 5 years later and family of 11-year-old boy stabbed to death while walking home still seeking justice

Community groups, like Safe Walk Home, say that funding would allow them to purchase shuttles or buses.

"It's frustrating to know that it's there. The bill is there. We just need the support," said Stella Walters from Safe Walk Home. "We went through a lot in order to support, to make calls, write letters, and involve the schools, involve the community, and why isn't it working? Why has it been left alone? Where's the push?"

Houston Independent School District officials say they are currently working with law enforcement and transportation experts to make a proposal.

RELATED: Boy walking home from school attacked by loose dog in north Harris County, authorities say

Years after the act went into place, the question is - when will these kids actually see help?

Walters says, "We're not giving up. It has to work for this community. It has to."

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonprotect our childrencrimechildrenchild deathtexaschild killedunclaimed fundskeep kids safe
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KEEP KIDS SAFE
Vaccine trials underway in Houston for children under age 2
How Houston's oldest brewery is giving back to the community
Girl kicks man who tried to snatch her as she got off school bus
Plans to prevent COVID-19 on buses for some school districts
TOP STORIES
Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Harris County
Mayor Turner announces $44M 'One Safe Houston' crime initiative
1 inmate captured, 1 on the run in Harris Co. after jail break
Texans have over $7 billion in unclaimed property and cash
ABC13's new 24/7 channel offers news and weather around the clock
Family of Diamond Alvarez demands accused killer be returned to jail
4 arrested in connection with overdose death of Michael K. Williams
Show More
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50%
Houston Rodeo 2022 saddles up with new rides, food, murals, and more
ERCOT's winter weather advisory for Texas is now in effect
CA man's $33K check gets lost as BofA closes branch
CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns over relationship with employee
More TOP STORIES News