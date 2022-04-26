Testimony resumes in day 2 of trial for man accused of killing 11-year-old Josue Flores in 2016

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11790583" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There was drama in court before opening statements even began as the judge was asked to make a decision about a crucial piece of evidence -- a green jacket.

The Josué Flores Act, a Texas fund designed to provide transportation for children in need, was established after an 11-year-old was murdered while walking home from school in 2016.

May 17th marks five years since 11-year-old Josue Flores was murdered while walking home from school on Houston's north side. Pooja Lodhia is getting an up close look at the case, learning why no one has been tried yet, how Josue's death changed the neighborhood forever, and how his family is keeping his dream to study medicine alive.

How Josue Flores' brutal murder case has unfolded: TIMELINE

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are continuing to follow the murder trial of former Marine Andre Jackson, who is accused of killing 11-year-old Josue Flores back in 2016.As the trial got underway on Monday, the state told jurors that they would hear from people who only knew pieces of what happened the day Josue was stabbed to death, but eventually, all of those pieces would create a clear picture of exactly what took place.During opening statements, defense attorneys once again said Jackson did not kill Josue, and said authorities were in a rush to charge someone.On the first day of the trial, jurors heard from several witnesses who knew Josue, and then several more people who gave police surveillance video that shows someone running from the crime scene. In total, 10 witnesses took the stand on the first day.The jury is made up of five men and seven women.Flores was stabbed 18 times, according to investigators who took the stand. He also had four slash wounds.Surveillance video from 2016 showed Josue walking along the sidewalk moments before he was attacked. He was just blocks away from his home.Prosecutors say a green jacket carried by Jackson the day of the crime was later found in a room at the Salvation Army where Jackson was arrested, and blood found on the jacket was Josue's.In opening statements, the defense attorneys questioned the DNA evidence used to link that blood to Jackson.We expect to the state to call more witnesses on Tuesday as prosecutors try to convince the jury that Jackson is responsible for the murder.Among the people who took the stand Monday was one of the first officers at the scene, who said he and his partner were flagged down by several people in the area where the murder occurred and were told a boy had been stabbed.He recalled to jurors seeing Josue lying face down in the grass with his backpack still on and bloodstains on his clothes. He said he flipped the child over and saw several stab wounds on his chest and neck. The officer described Josue as not being responsive and gasping for air but not seeing his chest move. He described the child's condition as "dire" when he arrived to the scene.That officer did not turn on his body camera when they arrived to the scene, but his partner did. That video has not been shown in the court.Another person who took the stand was a crime scene investigator. Jurors were shown photos of the crime scene, including one depicting a pool of blood on the sidewalk of Fulton Street in front of a home. The investigator testified that it was 23 feet from the blood on the sidewalk to where the child was found in the grass. Photos showed his zip up Marshall Middle School sweatshirt and his backpack right next to a second blood spot where the initial officer found him.Jurors were shown the backpack with blood spots on it and hooded sweatshirt in court.Josue's body had 22 wounds, according to the pathologist who conducted his autopsy. He said the child had injuries to his chest, back, arms and legs. The doctor testified this his aorta and lungs were perforated and his liver had a single stab wound.Jurors were shown photos taken during the autopsy of the 4'10" boy who weighed only 78 pounds.The deepest wound to Josue's body was four inches, according to the pathologist. He said the child likely did not die immediately, but his death was also not prolonged.The pathologist testified that the boy's injuries were consistent with a knife, possibly a pocket knife.Josue's manner of death was ruled as homicide and his cause of death was determined to be from multiple sharp force injuries.The medical examiner's office collected fingernail scrapings to collect any of the assailant's DNA that may have been collected, although he was not sure if testing the samples turned up any evidence.A neighbor who witnessed the attack told ABC13, before the 11-year-old collapsed on the ground, he said, "I just want to go home. I want to go home."The neighbor flagged down other drivers to help Josue and then got into his car and started chasing after the man who stabbed him. Unfortunately, the man got away.The next day, based on witness tips, Houston police arrested a man. However, he was released two days later after his alibi checked out.Three weeks after that, HPD arrested Jackson.A year later, charges against Jackson were dropped after DNA tests on his jacket came back inconclusive.Jackson publicly proclaimed his innocence in social media postings."I'm just tired of hearing my name associated with this case," he said in a recorded video he posted to YouTube.Then, in 2019, Houston Police's Cold Case Unit took up the case.The team re-tested Jackson's jacket using new, more sensitive technology, and arrested him once again."I'm not a psychiatrist, I'm not a psychologist, I'm just going off what I feel as an investigator," Sgt. Richard Rodriguez said. "I think when he was out and about, everything just kind of came together at one time and for whatever reason he just snapped. Unfortunately, Josue was just at the wrong place at the wrong time and he was just a truly helpless, innocent victim that he could have complete control over, which is what he did. He controlled him and took over and took away his life."Jackson was indicted by a grand jury in 2019, and is now charged with murder for the second time.The trial could take several days to wrap up.