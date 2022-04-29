Josue Flores murder trial: More witness testimony takes center stage on day 5

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11790583" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There was drama in court before opening statements even began as the judge was asked to make a decision about a crucial piece of evidence -- a green jacket.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5351782" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> How Josue Flores' brutal murder case has unfolded: TIMELINE

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Day five in the trial of Josue Flores' murder brought the week to a close with more expert witnesses and technical testimony.Josue, 11, was stabbed to death more than 20 times on May 17, 2016, on his way home from school, and more than five years later, the trial has just finally gotten underway. Andre Jackson is charged with murder and has steadfastly maintained his claim of innocence.The lead detective on the case from Houston police returned to the stand. Defense attorneys questioned his methods used to question Jackson during their interview on June 3, 2016. He pointed out the verifiable truths that the defendant gave during his interrogation, such as what school he went to and when.The detective said the scene of the murder is "burned into his mind" because of the "pure brutality of the murder of an 11-year-old walking home from middle school."He also said that he found Jackson to be "highly intelligent" during his interview.Prosecutors called to the stand the HPD officer who executed the warrant for Jackson's DNA on the day of his arrest. He testified that he collected a buccal swab from Jackson and his clothing and took his photo.