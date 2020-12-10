La Marque police officer shoots and kills 22-year-old man

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after they say a La Marque police officer shot and killed a 22-year-old man Wednesday night.

It happened on Pirtle Street around 11 p.m., less than a mile from the police department.

A black car, believed to be the man's vehicle, is also still parked nearby.

Radio traffic reveals more about the moment officers called for backup.

"Shots fired! Shots fired! We understand there's a lot of people screaming. We can hear them. That's why we need additional units," authorities can be heard saying.

Still, police have not released many details on what led to the shooting. They have not said if the man shot had a weapon.

The man was taken to a hospital in Texas City, where he died. His name has not been released.

The scene at one point was tense as an angry crowd gathered.


Officers from La Marque, Santa Fe and Galveston all arrived to help keep the scene under control.

A briefing on the shooting is planned for Thursday morning.

According to department policy, the officer involved has been put on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.





