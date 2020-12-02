Sports

Astros' Josh Reddick now a free agent

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick is officially a free agent.

In an Instagram post published Tuesday night, the father of two wrote, "I've waited long enough. 4 years have come and gone, but what a ride it was. Thank you to the Astros, my teammates, coaches, staff, and of course the FANS. Houston will always be special to me."



The inconceivable baseball season, staged in the middle of a pandemic, represented what may have been the Astros' last ride.

"We talk about it all the time -- away from the ballfield, obviously," Reddick told ESPN in October. "We're trying to ride this wave and enjoy it as much as possible."

Reddick makes up part of an entire starting outfield that will venture into the free-agent market this offseason, alongside Michael Brantley and George Springer, the homegrown superstar who will join J.T. Realmuto among the most coveted free agents.

ESPN contributed to this report.
