Carjacking suspect charged after leading police on chase in southwest Houston, HPD says

Police say the suspect, who hit an innocent driver during the chase, actually had three guns in his possession at the time of the shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A carjacking suspect who got shot by police after a chase in southwest Houston on Friday has been charged, police said.

The video above is from a previous report.

Joseph Ceasar Taylor, 30, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated robbery.

Taylor was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition after surgery.

It all began at about 6:50 a.m., when the suspect carjacked a man at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Woodland Park and took off.

By about 7:20 a.m., officers found the stolen vehicle behind PlazAmericas, formerly known as Sharpstown Mall.

Police started to follow the vehicle on Bellaire Boulevard to stop him, but he refused, sparking a chase in the 8400 block.

SEE PREVIOUS REPORT: Police shoot armed carjacking suspect after chase in southwest Houston, HPD says

During the pursuit, the suspect hit another driver who wasn't involved, and crashed.

It was around that time that SkyEye saw what appeared to be the end of the chase, with a vehicle with front tire damage up against the median.

After the crash, the suspect got out of the stolen vehicle and ran away, heading toward a nearby apartment complex.

When he made it to a gate that he couldn't get through, police gave the suspect orders to surrender.

When he didn't comply, they used a Taser on him, HPD said, adding that it wasn't effective.

The suspect then ran around to the front of the apartment building and into the courtyard, where he pulled out a gun, said HPD Asst. Chief Kevin Deese.

One officer fired a gun once.

Police said the suspect went up a flight of stairs, where an officer fired, hitting him in the lower leg/ankle area.

Police later shared a photo of the three guns they said the suspect had in his possession at the time of the shooting.

No members of law enforcement were hurt, but the two officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, as is the policy.

HPD plans to release the bodycam video in the next 30 days, also part of policy, Deese said.