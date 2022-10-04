Police search for missing Bay City man last seen at his residence 2 weeks ago

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a missing man last seen two weeks ago in Bay City.

Bay City police said 37-year-old Joseph Allen Brooks was last seen at his residence located at 5100 7th Street on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Brooks is described as a white man, 5'9", 184 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

He appears to have a tattoo on his upper left arm in a photo released by police.

If you see or have seen Brooks, you're asked to contact the Bay City Police Department at 979-245-8500.