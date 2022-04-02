Houston dedicates plaza to Jose Campos Torres who was killed by HPD nearly 45 years ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Vietnam war veteran killed by Houston police nearly 45 years ago will have a public plaza downtown dedicated in his honor.Jose "Joe" Campos Torres was handcuffed, beaten, and dumped in the Buffalo Bayou by Houston police in 1977.Mayor Sylvester Turner and elected officials gathered for a plaza dedication in honor of Torres on Saturday afternoon.On Friday, crews were seen hanging a drape of Torres in his military uniform overlooking Buffalo Bayou.It's the same place where the 23-year-old took his last breath nearly 45 years ago.Torres was arrested at a bar for disorderly conduct on May 5, 1977.Instead of taking him to jail, police took Torres to a place known at the time as the "The Hole."That's where police beat and dumped him in the river. His body washed up on the banks a short time later.The officers responsible for his brutal murder were convicted of negligent homicide, sentenced to one year of probation, and were fined $1 for the crime."Nothing. No apology for us," said his sister, Sandra Torres. For more than four decades, the Torres family was never offered a public apology for what happened until June 2021.Houston Police Chief Troy Finner stood before Torres' loved ones and said, "There was no justification for what happened that night.""That's a straight-up murder," said Finner. "I stand with his family, and I stand with all families who have suffered injustices of police officers."Mayor Turner said in a statement: