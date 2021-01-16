chevron houston marathon

Funeral director runs to help grieving families say goodbye

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- JoMarie Flores always knew she wanted to be a funeral director. She said, "Being able to be there for someone who's going through so much, for them to rely on you and be that shoulder for them to cry on, I just felt like that needed to be me."

But in the last ten months, she has seen the impact of COVID-19 first hand.

She said her job is always busy, but business has unfortunately gone up because of the pandemic.

JoMarie is running the We are Houston 5k, Aramco Half Marathon, and Chevron Houston Marathon to raise money for 3 "A" Bereavement Foundation.

The group helps families who can't afford to bury their loved one. They have helped more than 11,000 families since 1997.

If you would like to see more from JoMarie as she runs this weekend, follow her on Instagram.

You can learn more about 3 "A" Bereavement Foundation by visiting their website.

