survivor story

'Hope keeps you alive': Hiker survived 48 hours in forest with only a little water and a tangerine

Jolly Bose got separated from her group one week ago and began a 48-hour journey of survival in freezing conditions.
By Nic Garcia
EMBED <>More Videos

Rescued hiker survived 48 hours in Sierra National Forest

FRESNO, Calif. -- A woman is safe at home just days after being rescued from the Sierra National Forest.

Jolly Bose got separated from her group one week ago while hiking near the White Bark Vista and Dusy Ershim Trail.

On Sunday, October 17, Bose and her friends set out for a hike in the Sierra National Forest.

They planned for an eight-mile hike; it was only supposed to take about four hours. Then Bose got lost and began a 48-hour journey of survival in freezing conditions.

Bose had only a little bit of water and just a tangerine for food.

"I did not have any fear and I never lost hope," said Bose.

Bose said she knew her friends would call for help. When they couldn't find her, they called for Search and Rescue.

"Jolly's story is incredible, she shows how powerful the mind is," said Tony Botti from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Hiker found safe 2 days after being separated in Huntington Lake area

She had a powerful skill: meditation.

Bose meditated and imagined herself eating more than she had with each bite. She also imagined she was drinking water when she had none left.

She stumbled upon a small bathroom where she sheltered and kept warm when the temperature dropped to 14 degrees.

"Hope keeps you alive," said Bose.

When rescuers found her close to Ershim Lake on Tuesday, Bose had no injuries. She says despite all this, she's ready to hit the trail again soon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno countysierrarescuefresno county sheriff departmentsurvivor story
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SURVIVOR STORY
5 women of the FDNY share their stories from 9/11
Alaska hiker found alive after reported missing and chased by bears
18-year-old cancer survivor makes music to inspire others
Woman missing for months in Utah canyon found alive
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather later today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News