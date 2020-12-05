Cypress man's long-time Christmas music dream has come true again

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5717273" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Johnny Gondesen, 83, only has one wish this Christmas. That's to make sure his carol is heard around the world.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5735566" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 104.1 KRBE played Johnny Gondesen's "Christmas Is Here" on the Roula & Ryan show. It's a wish of Gondesen's that's been years in the making.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Last year, a song that Johnny Gondesen, of Cypress, wrote in 1965 finally debuted on the air. More than 54 years after he wrote it, it aired on KRBE's Roula and Ryan Show.It also debuted right here on ABC13.But this year's pandemic began to weigh on Gondesen's mind.So Gondesen says he penned a new version to let kids know that COVID-19 is not stopping Christmas."I think the kids are getting worried that Christmas was not going to be like last year and that maybe Santa Claus wasn't going to be coming this year," he said. "So I got to thinking about that and I put some words together."And so the "COVID Christmas" song was born.Gondesen says the 2020 version reminds kids that, of course you need to be good and this year that also means washing hands, wearing a mask and social distancing."In my heart, I knew that it was a good song and the tune was a catchy tune that children would like," he told ABC13.Gondesen does have a knack for crafting catchy tunes. He tells ABC13 not only did his original 1965 holiday tune go national in 2019, it was also listened to in 35 countries.