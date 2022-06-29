missing man

Police find body of missing 81-year-old Missouri City man in need of medical attention, family says

81-year-old missing for nearly week in need of medication, family says

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police found the body of an 81-year-old man who had been missing for nearly a week after he was last seen walking away from the Jubilee at Texas Parkway apartments.

Johnnie Edward Colley was last seen in the 3300 block of Texas Parkway on June 22.

On Tuesday, Colley's daughter, Yolanda Stanley, spoke with ABC13 in an effort to help find her father. She said he had a stent in his leg, was on a blood thinner, and had been without medication for four days, and his life is in danger without it.

By Wednesday, Colley's family told ABC13 that after the story aired on Tuesday, Missouri City police received several calls about him walking around the apartment complex. Police said they used a drone and spotted the 81-year-old's body near a ravine and high grassy area behind his apartment building, according to the family.
