Obama urges expansion of voting rights while eulogizing John Lewis

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6342866" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former President Bill Clinton encouraged America to "march on" during a funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis on Thursday, July 30.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6342759" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former President George W. Bush remembers the late Rep. John Lewis during a funeral service in Atlanta on Thursday, July 30.

ATLANTA -- Instead of calling Rep. John Lewis a hero, the better way to honor the civil rights leader's legacy is by guaranteeing equal representation to every American, former President Barack Obama said."Even as we sit here, there are those in power who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting by closing polling locations and targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision," Obama said at Lewis' Atlanta funeral.While eulogizing the late congressman, America's first Black president acknowledged the Thursday event was a celebration of his life but chose to "dwell" on social justice because Lewis devoted his life to it.Obama characterized the "boy from Troy" as "a man of true joy and unbreakable perseverance" and recounted his legacy of getting into "good trouble" while protesting segregation as a young man.The former president noted that few acknowledge how such influential acts of nonviolent organizing came from such a young man. As an example, he detailed the story of Lewis and Bernard Lafayette boarding a segregated bus years before the Freedom Riders officially organized."Imagine the courage of two people Malia's age, younger than my oldest daughter, on their own to challenge an entire infrastructure of oppression," he said. "John was only 20 years old, but he pushed all 20 of those years to the center of the table. Betting everything, all of it, that his example could challenge centuries of convention and generations of brutal violence and countless daily indignities suffered by African Americans."He compared Lewis' "mission to change America" to John the Baptist's preaching and Old Testament prophets "speaking truth to kings."Obama then put the spotlight on today's politics, alluding to the killing of George Floyd in custody and police use of force at the protests that followed. The crowd cheered as he railed against restrictive voting practices that disproportionately impact minority voters' access to elections."Today we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of Black Americans. George Wallace may be gone, but we can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators," he said.He has said that at his 2009 inauguration, he hugged Lewis and told him that his sacrifices paved the way for America to send a Black man to the Oval Office."I told him, this is your day, too ... He believed in us, even when we don't believe in ourselves," Obama said.Obama was among three former presidents -- Bill Clinton and George W. Bush -- to attend the funeral, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.The private funeral took place at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. formally served as pastor.