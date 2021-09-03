Texas Faces of COVID-19

Well-known Houston LGBTQ+ advocate dies after being hospitalized with COVID in ICU

John Buchanan had contracted the delta variant and was fully vaccinated
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston LGBTQ+ advocate fighting COVID in the ICU

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- John Buchanan, a well-known advocate in the LGBTQ+ community, died of COVID-19 Thursday night.

Buchanan, 57, had recently contracted the delta variant and was battling the virus in the ICU.

It happened after Buchanan returned from a trip to Kentucky in late July.

"He got back on Saturday, July 25. So shortly after that flight, he felt bad and he developed a fever," his best friend Natalie Henshilwood told ABC13. "He tested positive for COVID on July 30. He was admitted to the hospital on August 4 with the delta variant."

She said Buchanan got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but he had underlying conditions, including high blood pressure.

"He was pre-diabetic and he was on medications for both," said Henshilwood earlier this week.

Buchanan was intubated and on dialysis.

READ ALSO: La Porte pastor hospitalized longer due to oxygen equipment shortage
EMBED More News Videos

He said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia. Doctors told him they couldn't let him go home because "there's no oxygen" to release him.



He was well-known in the pageant circuit and worked for an airline, drove for Uber, and worked as a real estate agent.

While Buchanan had the vaccine, more than 90% of hospitalized patients are not vaccinated.

Buchanan's husband, Osmar, contracted the virus, too, but did not end up in the hospital. He had a mild case.

Henshilwood created a GoFundMe to give back to others in honor of her friend, a man who has touched so many lives.

According to his GoFundMe page, Buchanan wanted to live so he could plan a trip to Disney with all of his friends.

A candlelight vigil was set to be held in his honor Friday night in the parking lot of HCA Houston Healthcare in Kingwood. The vigil was scheduled for 8 p.m., with a novena, or form of prayer, following right after.

The video above is from Marla Carter's report earlier this week on Buchanan's COVID battle.

For updates on this report, follow ABC13 reporter Marla Carter on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonlgbtq+lgbtqlgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridecoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpandemictexas faces of covid 19covid 19 pandemiccovid 19eyewitness to pandemichealthcoronavirus deathshouston fights covidlgbt
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS FACES OF COVID-19
Huntsville boy loses battle with COVID, RSV
27-year HPD officer dies from COVID-19, chief confirms
Mom of 10-year-old on life support forced to make tough decision
31-year-old Cy-Fair Fire Dept. driver operator dies of COVID
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News