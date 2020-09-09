Man charged with attacking two female joggers in west Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man who sexually assaulted one woman, and attacked another while they were jogging at a west Harris County park.Jeremiah Williams, 26, was arrested after he was seen running from MUD Park No. 257 in the 16500 block of Smithstone Drive on Tuesday, according to investigators.The first victim, a 45-year-old woman, told deputies she was running along the park trail at around 7:45 p.m. when she felt a pain on the back of her head, knocking her down to the pavement. Investigators say Williams began to punch her in the face and body, before sexually assaulting her.The second victim, who is 27 years old, was jogging in the park around 8 p.m. when Williams ran up behind her and tackled her to the ground, according to the sheriff's office.Deputies say the victim began to kick and fight back to keep him off her and he ran away.Williams has been charged with sexual assault, assault and felony evading.The sheriff's office is urging anyone with information about Williams to call the HCSO at 713-221-6000.